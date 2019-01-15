Millions congregate for Kumbh Mela festival in India, world's largest gathering

More
More than 100 million people are expected to attend this year's Kumbh Mela.
0:37 | 01/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Millions congregate for Kumbh Mela festival in India, world's largest gathering
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60401250,"title":"Millions congregate for Kumbh Mela festival in India, world's largest gathering","duration":"0:37","description":"More than 100 million people are expected to attend this year's Kumbh Mela. ","url":"/International/video/millions-congregate-kumbh-mela-festival-india-worlds-largest-60401250","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.