-
Now Playing: Millions congregate for Kumbh Mela festival in India, world's largest gathering
-
Now Playing: Crushing defeat for May as Brexit deal voted down by Parliament
-
Now Playing: Pandas, snow, Hindu holy men: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: High-end complex in Nairobi under 'attack,' police say
-
Now Playing: Key Brexit vote scheduled for today
-
Now Playing: A grandmother and her family reach Tijuana migrant camp after harrowing journey
-
Now Playing: Meghan and Harry make first royal appearance in 2019
-
Now Playing: Rome mayor wants Trevi Fountain coins for city treasury
-
Now Playing: Bodybuilders, 'Coming of Age' celebrations, Paris bakery explosion: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Indonesian divers recover recorder from Lion Air plane that crashed into Java Sea
-
Now Playing: Investigators search for a missing American businessman in Costa Rica
-
Now Playing: Deadly explosion in Paris due to gas leak
-
Now Playing: Mystery kidnapping and ransom case of an American businessman
-
Now Playing: Jan. 12, 2010: A deadly 7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti
-
Now Playing: Zoo in India welcomes baby hippo
-
Now Playing: Man uses skis and horse after roads are closed
-
Now Playing: Cambodian refugees deported back to nation 40 years after Khmer Rouge genocide
-
Now Playing: Nudist restaurant is closing its doors
-
Now Playing: US starts withdrawing from Syria amid policy confusion, official says
-
Now Playing: Epiphany celebrations, an Elvis Festival: World in Photos