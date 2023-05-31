Missile strikes carried out in Moscow

ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge and ABC News' National defense analyst Mick Mulroy discuss the fallout from the missile strikes on Moscow and on how Russia could respond.

May 31, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live