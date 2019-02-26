Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Monday, Feb. 25, 2019

Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Friday, Feb. 22, 2019

Now Playing: Harry, Meghan pet a horse, exchange cookbook with famous chef on Morocco tour

Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019

Now Playing: Nicolas Maduro accuses US of fabricating a crisis

Now Playing: Responding to critics, Maduro says that Venezuela has the economic capacity to advanc

Now Playing: When confronted with UN report, Maduro accuses Tom Llamas of lying 'just like Trump'

Now Playing: Venezuela's Maduro: US planning military invasion to get him out

Now Playing: Trump sets off for Vietnam with high hopes for second summit

Now Playing: Hanoi prepares for US-North Korea summit

Now Playing: The Oscars, Carnival celebrations and a newborn giraffe: World in Photos, Feb. 25

Now Playing: Vatican wraps up historic summit

Now Playing: Meghan and Harry's trip to Morocco

Now Playing: Across the Pond: VP Mike Pence to meet Venezuela's opposition leader

Now Playing: Trump leaves today for second summit with Kim Jong Un

Now Playing: Pope declares 'all-out war' against abuse

Now Playing: Crisis in Venezuela worsens as military blocks US aid

Now Playing: Pope Francis declares 'all-out' war on abuse

Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travel to Morocco