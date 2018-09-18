Transcript for North and South Korean leaders meet for 3rd summit

I'm Judy Joseph at the main press center for the third inter Korean summit the last two were at common jumped separating the two Koreas this time we're here. A South Korean president entity in this morning flew too young out. North Korean leader Kim Jung and and it's wife greeted me at the Pyongyang airport all red carpet hugs. And flowers with a complete honor guard ceremony. The two leaders broke through its stunning lavish car parade be fitted into her own hand lined the streets crying out cents. Long very unification. South Korean delegation includes top business leaders of symbolic gesture that it. All around cooperation and economic assistance it's possible if North Korea gets up their weapons. Now this three day visit is to discuss specific concrete steps to ease military tensions. President movement has been clear that he is going to play the role of chief negotiator that president trump has asked for. Gym teacher ABC news Seoul South Korea.

