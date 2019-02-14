Northern Lights dance across sky over Finland

More
A photographer captured the Northern Lights dancing across the night sky in Finnish Lapland.
1:50 | 02/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Northern Lights dance across sky over Finland
You can heat. Media. Want to. Little room. Wu. But it. Who hold. They give Florida.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61091306,"title":"Northern Lights dance across sky over Finland","duration":"1:50","description":"A photographer captured the Northern Lights dancing across the night sky in Finnish Lapland.","url":"/International/video/northern-lights-dance-sky-finland-61091306","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.