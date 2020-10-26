Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Northern Lights put on a mesmerizing display over Finland
Ball. A yeah. And.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:57","description":"The Northern Lights put on a mesmerizing display over Finland.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73835016","title":"Northern Lights put on a mesmerizing display over Finland","url":"/International/video/northern-lights-put-mesmerizing-display-finland-73835016"}