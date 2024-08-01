By the Numbers: The world remains dangerous for journalists

Record numbers of journalists are being killed or imprisoned while reporting from the world’s most dangerous war zones. We break down the data collected by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

August 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live