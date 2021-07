Transcript for Olympic COVID-19 protocols put to the test as athletes, officials test positive

More on Coleman's impact on the Olympics lets our very own K well in Tokyo. Hello cannon mountain news finally been let out of quarantine today came O joins us now. For more on is Kenneth are gonna generate new found freedom a second but. I want talk Wendy's opening ceremonies because they're just four days away in at least three people stay in the Olympic village. Have now tested positive for cold but so what happens if lord test positive do any protocols change. And. All right now Diane we believe the International Olympic Committee and Japanese officials who do what they've been doing when there's a positive case and that's isolate quarantine identify others that person. Came in contact wed but we know when it comes these athletes. That didn't get. We don't know if the IOC is prepare for major outbreak. They say that they are but when it comes at the protocols we don't know what exactly put into place. If a major outbreak happens we know it's a massive undertaking you have eleven fouls then. Athletes. Throughout this country over the next two weeks but again a massive undertaking for the IOC. And wasn't a week or two from now an athlete tests positive after they've already competed in the games. Could that affect future teams and athletes that are left to compete. What we know that 48 hours after an athlete competes here at the Turkey Olympics they have to leave the country. And so they're hoping that they can keep this under control. We've seen the dozens up positive cases this July 1. And again that number seems small you've got about sixty positive cases connected these games you got 111000. Athlete tens of thousands of people connected to these games. Who will be here but at this point they're hoping that they can withstand any potential outbreak. And hope that those numbers do not search. But at this point again hoping that the protocols we have in place we'll keep those numbers from rising and higher. And Kenneth I get that he has switched to came on now I wasn't hip to the new nickname my battles so out of it I love it that sounds like a UN Diane thing it's fantastic are I got a serious note. The US Jim this tested positive has been moved to separate lodging now the accommodations and a separate training facility also. Was someone else in close contact with or so in today's White House. Press briefing Jen Saki as you know said the White House which is a speedy recovery to Kobe positive athletes but. That First Lady Jill Biden is still set to travel to Tokyo so what can we expect from her visit and also just the quarantine process in these cases. The winner doctor Joseph Biden will be an ambassador for the US that these Tokyo Olympic Games not an ambassador like we know. A US ambassador to be throughout the countries across this globe but it's morbid ceremonial ambassador. Actually comes to Tokyo she. We think that she will attend some games he noticed you read the opening ceremonies we also know we're not getting that many. Back to and from Tokyo shall make some pit stops or what an Anchorage Alaska on the way to Tokyo. And then in Honolulu Hawaii. On the way back we don't again know her schedule but we wouldn't be surprise if this military mom and wife of the commander in chief. Actually I've visits to military members. And Kenneth as I said the top you've finally been let out of quarantine yourself but I know there's still. Keeping limits I knew there early so many shenanigans you can get happy right now talk us through it. All right so when I landed we had to it. Do until brief quarantine hear the hotel. And then it. We move into a fourteen day Yucca media bubble where we can jump in a private transport guests stay in the vehicle a lot of the places we can't go to public spaces. We can't ride buses get into taxis. Non ride the train nothing like that but we can't do is right that private transport with an escort were being tracked by the Japanese government. I was able to speak with some Japanese people and what we found here in this city in this capital city is. It was really tough to find someone who wants these games they're extremely unpopular. We didn't feel that Olympic spirit hasn't moved around Tokyo but I will say in a lot of the main places the shopping districts that we passed by. Very vibrant city I can't wait to get out there are dehydrated care Mike let me let me out let me out there's gonna to taste there's thing for C. There's an ad technology with cities just incredible. If so IKEA we together fourteen days guys countdown is on. The flick out came out Oisin Tokyo acting to see it I can see the story of what could happen next. Well in Erie gala according to glad a record number of more than one hour and 42 LG BTQ athletes from around the world are competing in Tokyo. And this year's Olympic Games will also make history with the first out trans athletes to compete. This is such a significant time Kenneth for LG BTQ athletes out and proud. Cure more than a more LG BTQ athletes that all the previous Olympic Games combined can you believe that. The US we gonna pack with stars like Megan repeat out. Also I wanna get these numbers are right out what to be here that's because they're just incredible what I read them earlier. That LG BTQ athletes will compete in 26 fours and at least 25 countries will have at least white LG BTQ Olympian. To listen to what. The swimmer Marcus store Meyer candidate until out sports. He was not out during the real Olympics but he's out now and he said quote being able to compete with the best in the world. As I'm of authentic self. At the biggest international Maltese for game shows how far we've come on inclusion and sports and he added I'm hoping that competing at these games I can show the LG BTQ community. That we do belong in we can achieve anything we put our minds to. Representation matters visibility. Matters guys. Agreed to that 100%. Came oh so great to see I know its foray am I hope you get some sleep and we will see you a lot in the coming days a perfect. Or if guys thanks Janet.

