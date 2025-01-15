Parents of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin react to ceasefire

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with the parents of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin about the ceasefire deal as they reflect on the loss of their son, who was killed while held in Gaza.

January 15, 2025

