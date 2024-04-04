Partner of killed Canadian-U.S. aid worker asks Biden for answers

ABC News' Phil Lipof speaks with Sandy LeClerc, the partner of World Central Kitchen aid worker Jacob Flickinger, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, about the impact on her family.

April 4, 2024

