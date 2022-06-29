Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite China’s warnings

ABC News’ Zohreen Shah and national security and defense analyst Mick Mulroy discuss U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, the first for a top U.S. official in 25 years.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live