Transcript for Across the Pond: Afghanistan peace summit set

Let's go across the pond out to do it McFarlin in the London bureau for the latest international news. Julia good morning let's start with Afghanistan's. You're really in after the attack yesterday that killed at least six. But now there's some hope for peace. Morning guys yes that's right Afghanistan as you say still reeling off their dot horrific. Bombing a tide yes they rush hour attack that left six dead. We'll know hundred Wayne did and children. Among the casualties. But can't be some hip on the horizon the US peace envoy has announced that that will be a seventh round. Of talks with the Pollock bond and cut tired now these talks are gonna because it tasted as Kate's phone said. By the Germans and its head that this may cub some kind of peace settlement that would involve the US withdrawing its troops. From Afghanistan in exchange for the town about it. Halting its attacks the Talabani did claimed responsibility for that horrific attack in central Kabul. Yes today. But what is and sing about the talks is that the Afghan government will have no other participation in the column on refusing to. Speak with any official member is off the Afghan government they are happy however it's 202 any other Afghans were not involved in it in an official capacity with the current government. Even a former president homage cause I they've been meeting with him recently and Julia moving on to Hong Kong where massive protest turned violent yesterday as police clashed with demonstrators. We've been seeing this for weeks how are things looking there today. Yes slight loss tonight some are ready stunning images all of protest is smash single. The skis is smashing glossed. Smashing barricades into the legislative building in Hong Kong making their way inside even to occupy the chamber is way then they laugh. Graffiti on the wall as they painted. Chinese Communist Party. Symbols and slogans inside the legends let's to indicate that the Hong Kong executive. Is completely within the grip. All of Beijing now yes they was. The 22 out of three since the Hyundai that of Hong Kong to China this here is of course says he is since the Tiananmen square protests. In China's it has a lot of heavy symbolism. With what's going on but protest is still demanding the resignation of the Hong Kong chief executive Connie lamm. Dave of the whole extradition bill that has gripped the city with these huge protests. And Julia before you leave us out of here with a little game today. And there's a little rivalry that's going on. First of all we can even come to terms about what to call it soccer vs booked let me know it cold Whipple what we call was. Under ended. Can cool lit united likes baseball Trulia explains how. Well wolf. Came from England I miss the and it is coming and you know. I didn't feel like we said earlier today before you joined as you guys may have started it. But today our dear friend we will have its. We will and so ahead of the women's World Cup semifinal with. The US vs England as I hear the British press have them is so kind to our national team typically we don't try to give that trolls any type of life. Overall how. There's some cool is is the highly anticipated semifinal between England and the US the US previous world time Indians. All of the fifa thoughtful will cop. Say the US team lot of favorites to win but because of the huge swell of support for the English the English team known as the lion s.'s it would be the last time they get they make. A major final since 1966. It's on tying guys I'm sure you cannot find any hot streak for us but controversy because apparently. The US team. They've been accused of spying on England because they with scenes. Scooping it's. Staking the English hates how. Apparently that was a man hiding in a train watching English team per pack and so the goal cut him spoke accusations. Of lying around. 