Transcript for Across the Pond: Tsunami warning called off after earthquake hits Indonesia

About 8000. Miles away another earthquake has hit Indonesia causing concern over possible tsunami let's go across pond to Jennifer Michelson in the London bureau for more Jennifer good morning. Good morning to name Kenneth Yan in credit. Only strong earthquake struck last night in Indonesia. The US Geological Survey said it was a magnitude six point nine quake off the coast to sue the Lacey. You know there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties but the tremors and the aftershocks causing panic as you can imagine. People fleeing their homes and running to higher ground fearing a tsunami well a tsunami warning was issued a few hours after Abbott than it was canceled. As you guys know Indonesia is frequently struck by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location. On the ring of fire mean that's that arc of volcanoes and fault lines. In the Pacific Ocean basin but you know these people are no strangers to the events that frightening on the last. Yet definite frightening and Jennifer moving ought to Hong Kong worth thousands of protesters. Took to the streets again a week after taking over a legislative council but this weekend's protests stay peaceful. Yep peaceful they are back on the streets in force and also with a new tactic delivering their messages directly to mainland Chinese Taurus there. You know they were rallying in a luxurious shopping district and a train station that connects Hong Kong. To mainland China protesters and shouting slogans in Mandarin. China's official tong as opposed to Hong Kong's mainland its language Cantonese. They also handed out fliers and sent messages by social media and Apple's air drops system. So pretty savvy now the police presence was particularly heavy since protestors besieged that legislative building last week. But it was largely a peaceful day and some of the Chinese tourists to spoke with protesters said they we're grateful for the conversation. This of course has to do with the post extradition bill between Hong Kong and Beijing. Protesters want the bill scrapped saying China's justice system is marked by torture. An arbitrary detention claims that of course Beijing denies. And ever and we're also this weekend saw the new photos of baby RG's christening finally getting a good look at is sweet little face. Now Harry and meg and creating a social media frenzy after releasing this Q adorable pictures of baby Archie. From his private baptism on there is to Graham account inept that account has nearly nine million followers and RT's weekend reveal continues stay at lakes. In those snaps captured a tender moment between mom dad and two month old art she where is he said we finally got a glimpse of the little boy smiling feast. The other the official pictures shows him this center of attention on his big day. Surrounded by prince charles' story and then it's mom and Kate and Prince William. And special part of this picture here is the presence of the late princess Diana's teams sisters. Harry and Maggie and making a point to keep her memory alive within their new family. Now we guys despite this social media love for our cheese photo shoot the duke and duchess are facing criticism. That they ignoring their fan base and their royal duty even by keeping baby RT's baptism private. New TV cameras were allowed no news photographers. No naming of the god parents grow couple are adamant about protecting their son's privacy. But they did think the public for their support and kindness since its birth. Well regulated. World know that we are not the god parents for sure at least you're not right I eight can't tell you. Oh well there's yet I average earning SE OK thank you Jennifer appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.