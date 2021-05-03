Pope makes 1st visit to Iraq

More
Pope Francis is traveling to Iraq on Friday in the country’s first papal visit. ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports on how, after years of persecution, Christians are cautiously returning to Iraq.
6:33 | 03/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pope makes 1st visit to Iraq

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:33","description":"Pope Francis is traveling to Iraq on Friday in the country’s first papal visit. ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports on how, after years of persecution, Christians are cautiously returning to Iraq.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76261358","title":"Pope makes 1st visit to Iraq","url":"/International/video/pope-makes-1st-visit-iraq-76261358"}