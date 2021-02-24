-
Now Playing: Police patrol the streets of Guayaquil, Ecuador
-
Now Playing: Reporter robbed at gunpoint during broadcast
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in Ghana
-
Now Playing: Tiger Woods’ car crash, prison riot, Arbery memorial: World in Photos, Feb. 24
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Tiger Woods is 'awake, responsive and recovering' after crash
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Tiger Woods ‘awake, responsive and recovering’ after car crash
-
Now Playing: Ghana receives 600,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses
-
Now Playing: Sahara dust lights up German sky
-
Now Playing: Wild sheep shorn of 77-pound fleece
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, February 23, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 23, 2021
-
Now Playing: Wombat waddles along boardwalk
-
Now Playing: Sand covers snow after storm in Saudi Arabia
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus, the Great Wall, and world record: World in Photos, Feb. 23
-
Now Playing: Could sock-running through snow be the new winter exercise trend?
-
Now Playing: Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on drug trafficking charges
-
Now Playing: NASA reveals video of dramatic Mars landing
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, February 22, 2021
-
Now Playing: Stunning new images of Mars