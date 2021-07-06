Protests in Venice as cruise ships return

Hundreds of demonstrators waved “No Big Boats” flags as the first cruise ship since the pandemic made its way through the heart of Venice.
0:29 | 06/07/21

Yeah. I. Do. You are.

