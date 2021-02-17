Rebuilding Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral

More
ABC News' James Longman tours the historic site and the gargantuan task ahead for restorators after a fire engulfed it a little less than two years ago.
4:43 | 02/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rebuilding Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:43","description":"ABC News' James Longman tours the historic site and the gargantuan task ahead for restorators after a fire engulfed it a little less than two years ago. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75935166","title":"Rebuilding Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral","url":"/International/video/rebuilding-paris-notre-dame-cathedral-75935166"}