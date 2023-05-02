Royal insider gives behind-the-scenes preview of King Charles’ coronation

Royals insider Omid Scobie discusses all things coronation from a press room inside Buckingham Palace, including British King Charles’ love for the environment and what to expect during the ceremony.

May 2, 2023

