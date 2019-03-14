Runners race up steps of Eiffel Tower

More
Runners braved high winds and heavy rains to climb 1,665 steps and complete the Eiffel Tower vertical race.
1:01 | 03/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Runners race up steps of Eiffel Tower
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:01","description":"Runners braved high winds and heavy rains to climb 1,665 steps and complete the Eiffel Tower vertical race.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"61693682","title":"Runners race up steps of Eiffel Tower","url":"/International/video/runners-race-steps-eiffel-tower-61693682"}