Russia detains suspect in Moscow bombing

Russian investigators detained a citizen of Uzbekistan in connection with Tuesday's assassination of a general in Moscow, an attack for which Ukraine claimed credit. ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports.

December 18, 2024

