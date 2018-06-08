Russia enlists Steven Seagal as a special envoy

More
The 1990s action movie star has been enlisted as a special envoy by Russia's foreign ministry to help promote "cultural and humanitarian links" between the country and the United States.
0:53 | 08/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Russia enlists Steven Seagal as a special envoy
Rush let me trying to spoil our elections and destroy American democracy that song. Need this sort of kind of belittle it makes a little. This has got to be an idea that Russia has just named a new special representative to the United States. It would be ninety's famous person Stephenson. An action star has been recruited to deepen ties with the US and Foster cooperation in culture and the arts and dollars via maps with the ever proven. And was given Russian citizenship. If anyone can get he can do exactly and but they are our researchers found this in all 41 said I'm hoping that I can be known as a great writer actor Sunday. Rather than sex symbol that you nailed it that's at resale time you. They I want to be known as a news anchor not just that access or sex symbol of the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57063587,"title":"Russia enlists Steven Seagal as a special envoy","duration":"0:53","description":"The 1990s action movie star has been enlisted as a special envoy by Russia's foreign ministry to help promote \"cultural and humanitarian links\" between the country and the United States.","url":"/International/video/russia-enlists-steven-seagal-special-envoy-57063587","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.