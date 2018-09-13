-
Now Playing: Trump insists on stopping the 'war games'
-
Now Playing: Russia holding largest war games in its history
-
Now Playing: Russia 'war games' grand finale
-
Now Playing: Bracing for Hurricane Florence, migrations, Jimmy Carter: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: US bishops conference held at Vatican
-
Now Playing: Family member speaks out on mother, child attacked by giraffe
-
Now Playing: Pope Francis calls for a summit to address clergy abuse
-
Now Playing: Humanitarian crisis in Syria
-
Now Playing: In case you missed it: Meghan Markle's rescue dog has his own book
-
Now Playing: Indian festivals, 'Tribute in Light,' and Hurricane prep: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Russia holds largest military exercises since the Cold War
-
Now Playing: Flying with the US Navy as it keeps tabs on China over the South China Sea
-
Now Playing: New video shows Westminster terror attack victim walking across bridge with wife
-
Now Playing: 70th anniversary of North Korea
-
Now Playing: Bodybuilding in South Korea, sightseeing in Hong Kong: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Miss America, North Korea's birthday, Ebola in the Congo: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Several wounded in Paris knife attack
-
Now Playing: North Korea's 70th anniversary celebration
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of gold coins dating to Rome's Imperial era found in Italy