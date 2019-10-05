Putin slips on ice during annual hockey game

More
Russian President Vladimir Putin took a fall as he waved to the crowd during an ice hockey game in Sochi. He scored eight goals during the exhibition match in what has become a yearly tradition.
0:32 | 05/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Putin slips on ice during annual hockey game
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:32","description":"Russian President Vladimir Putin took a fall as he waved to the crowd during an ice hockey game in Sochi. He scored eight goals during the exhibition match in what has become a yearly tradition.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"62969686","title":"Putin slips on ice during annual hockey game","url":"/International/video/russian-president-putin-slips-ice-annual-hockey-game-62969686"}