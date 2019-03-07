Russian submarine fire that killed 14 was top secret vessel: Kremlin

More
Russian officials have been tight-lipped about the incident, declining to name the submarine involved or even how many crew were aboard.
0:35 | 07/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Russian submarine fire that killed 14 was top secret vessel: Kremlin
He. Am.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"Russian officials have been tight-lipped about the incident, declining to name the submarine involved or even how many crew were aboard.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64114455","title":"Russian submarine fire that killed 14 was top secret vessel: Kremlin","url":"/International/video/russian-submarine-fire-killed-14-top-secret-vessel-64114455"}