-
Now Playing: US accuses Russia of denying doctor to ex-Marine
-
Now Playing: Russian submarine fire that killed 14 was top secret vessel: Kremlin
-
Now Playing: Solar eclipse, Women's World Cup, an orphaned dugong: World in Photos, July 3
-
Now Playing: Total solar eclipse seen in Chile and Argentina, countries go dark for 2 minutes
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Thieves rob Paris restaurant of vintage wine
-
Now Playing: Moment of total solar eclipse leaves onlookers in awe
-
Now Playing: Thousands flock to Chile for rare glimpse at total solar eclipse
-
Now Playing: Firefighters save worker dangling 17 stories up
-
Now Playing: NASA clears major hurdle with successful launch of capsule
-
Now Playing: Airline apologizes to family after teen put on wrong plane
-
Now Playing: Preparations underway for Trump's July 4 address to the nation
-
Now Playing: Team USA heads to World Cup final after beating England, 2-1
-
Now Playing: Chilean city hosts more than 300,000 visitors for rare total solar eclipse
-
Now Playing: Dangerous drive through falling trees, hail caught on dashcam
-
Now Playing: Coastguard rescues fisherman who fell from a cliff in Cornwall
-
Now Playing: Total solar eclipse over parts of Chile, Argentina
-
Now Playing: Penguins, The Dance World Cup and Wimbledon: World in Photos, July 2nd
-
Now Playing: Total solar eclipse happening in South America Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Hong Kong protests continue to heat up
-
Now Playing: Panda triplets separated after getting in too many fights