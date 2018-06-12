Scientists discover fossil of 'fish-lizard' that lived 180 million years ago

More
The fossil was found in Germany.
0:48 | 12/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Scientists discover fossil of 'fish-lizard' that lived 180 million years ago
Okay. There.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59657558,"title":"Scientists discover fossil of 'fish-lizard' that lived 180 million years ago","duration":"0:48","description":"The fossil was found in Germany.","url":"/International/video/scientists-discover-fossil-fish-lizard-lived-180-million-59657558","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.