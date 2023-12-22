U-N Security Council resolution speeds up food and water transports to Gaza

The vote in the 15-member council was 13-0. American and Russia abstained. ABC News contributor Mick Mulroy joins The Big Story to give insight into what the votes do for the people in Gaza.

December 22, 2023

