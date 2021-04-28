Transcript for New security threat from the Taliban

State Department confirms it's dry on the number of personnel in the US embassy in Kabul to chase securities dressed. This comes as the US prepares to pull troops out of Afghanistan. Senior foreign correspondent Ian paddle has more on the new security concerns and a new threat from the Taliban. This morning the US soldier in some staffer the embassy in Afghanistan to leave because of security threats. The ministry would fool says to officially start this weekend before and has already begun as the US beef up defenses to protect troops pulling out the Taliban now more powerful and confident didn't. Faced consequences. Hasn't been pushing peace as if something happens it'll be unfortunate for the US that sounds like a veiled threat isn't this what the president Biden pushing the deadline for. Forces to pull out since September lessons experts now warning when the troops leave extremism could threaten America again. Their board and twenty terrorist groups. Actively operating as we speak and 22 provinces of this country so when America says extremism has been defeated. You'll suggesting it hasn't it's fiction it's a myth the world now watching amid fears of what the pullout means for Afghans. What we do over the next formats is going to impact. The lives of women for generations to come but this US funded Gilles high school the sense of betrayal and fear for the future. And it seems to be here and you should continue their lessons and so that's just cancer. And in panel joins me live now from Kabul Afghanistan was more on that in those teenage girls. They've lived their entire lives at the American military in their country how they gonna change his B. For the people of Afghanistan when you look at just a day today. I'm me a great question and look this underlines how radically different potentially is going to be yes they've only grown up jewelry and the American presence in the country. They've been able to have the benefits all of that presents. I asked fold sixteen year old pills. Full of energy full of life full of infuse yet as an for the future one wants to be an international business woman. The other wants to be journalists or media exec Steve the other wants me docks or in an engineer. The same kind of aspirations we see from young girls elsewhere in the world. But then asked them how many of them mothers had gone to school have the same opportunities. I'm not one of them said their moms had gone to school I'm not underlies quite hot radically things have changed the rule acutely aware of the Taliban's history. It's made promises that this time around things could be different it's changed his policies he does have some schools. In Taliban territory does a lot of criticism of those schools irony for young girls that wouldn't go sit puberty then overlap to go to school old as severely limited in numbers and just lastly we also spoke to a female former and pay former member of parliament who's negotiating with the Taliban. She was a med student in her third year its hope of a class when the Taliban came to power. Class was close a university was closed as will all schools for girls and she called the decision by president Biden a betrayal of women and girls Diane. And in I know you sat down with the Taliban commander what was your impression how serious are those threats they're making right now. It's a second son only that I've ever spoken to the Taliban directly and then the other time was around 20082009. At that point they came in in hiding. He covered his face he put on dark glasses we couldn't identify who we wolves. And capped a very kind of parochial view. I'm really all of the battle it was about the American presence in the regain stick this time round. This is Taliban two point zero exude being confidence didn't hide his face as you soar in my report that. Was happy for his name to be used Lou it's kind of a norm to get. But again saying that he thinks the US is being defeated. I'm warning what happens if the US goodwill potentially happens if the US doesn't abide by the may the first deadline. Their ambition is full and is lamb make emirates in Afghanistan and the made no bones about bats and I said to him although he's. He p.'s diplomatic that political map they understand what the United States wants to hear that and say that wants take over the country but I said to him. Is it your dream to see the white flag of the Taliban flying one small here in Kabul and he just couldn't resist smiling and saying absolutely. And right in panel and cobbled thanks and stay safe.

