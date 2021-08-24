Transcript for Sen. Gillibrand: Congress will support Biden if he extends evacuation mission

Our new congress are vowing a thorough review of the president's withdrawal from Afghanistan joining us now. A member of the Senate Armed Services Committee senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York. Senator thanks very much for being with us today my pleasure. So do you agree first of all with president Biden's August 31 deadline to withdraw no matter what. That's a decision for the president to make and he will make it based on the advice and guidance he gets from our generals and the men and women serving on the ground. The president Biden has been clear about his mission he. Believes that the national security mission of having. Thousands of troops in Afghanistan to protect against acts of terrorism. Has concluded obviously today we are doing our best to make sure all of our allies all Americans. All service members any families are evacuated as soon as possible. And whether we can complete data evacuation buy out August 31 accident on August 31 is unknown. If the president wants to continue to have those evacuation operations he will be supported by congress. How do you judge the president's. Plan and X accuse him to withdraw from Afghanistan whatever the merits of doing it. How it's being done perhaps even without a clear plan to protect the status of women and girls from extremists as we pull out. So is the most heartbreak gain and heart wrenching aspect of this withdrawal. We had two missions over the last twenty years the national security mission to subverts and destroyed terrorist threats coming from Afghanistan. That mission lead completed. The second mission with something started early under George Bush over the last twenty years to instill democratic values to. Try to institute democratic institutions. To protect women and girls from. The Taliban what president Biden has decided what he said to the American people. Is that we have invested trillions of dollars many many lives. And the investment of that effort is. Appropriate given the national security emergencies of the last twenty years. He does not believe the commitment of troops and having an analyst war is appropriate. To necessarily accomplish that second mission. Getting back to the decision though. The why of it 70% of Americans agree it's time to leave. Is this the only ways is the best way is this America at its best in withdrawing from Afghanistan and the chaos that the likelihood that we're going to leave certainly allies and maybe even Americans behind. We know from president Biden at bats the Afghan. Government I asked us not to start. And accusations early. And whether we look back at Matt and decide that's a rate decision or not that will be an issue and a topic for. Investigation by both bodies of congress by the house and the senate I expect LB part of those investigations. But. The Taliban has been very clear on its intentions for a very long time they sat in for the last twenty years as soon as the Americans leave. We will take back our country so that is not news saw. About double the budget the president's budget for that agenda house Democrats scrambling today to get. That's 3.5 trillion dollar budget over the finish line there that's there's centerpiece right now the president's agenda do you shoot it divisions that we hear about them and see in. In person between moderate and progressive wings the Democratic Party stand in the way of of what's present wants to do here. It's essential that we passed both and was speaker Pelosi knows and understands. Is that we can't recover without both sides of this coin and so both bills need to pass I am very very optimistic that she will Marshal the resources and the will. Both her conservatives and Liberal Democrats to be willing to vote for both and hopefully they do it together. Senators Joseph Manchin. Kristen cinema. Both saying that they would not support that 3.5 joined but what what do you think's gonna happen there are Democrats can at that slash that top line bring that number down. You know it's always there's always room for negotiation. And I think led senators mansion in cinema want to do. Is the at least part of those conversations they want to talk about. What makes sense from their State's perspective and they want to be part of that decision making they will be in the Senate's. And the moderate house members will be in the house and so we can get this done. Earlier this month. You teamed up with several congressman. To award the highest US civilian award the congressional gold medal to the Harlem hell fighters had never heard of this group of black New York National Guard unit. The foot way back in World War I now. Awarded the congressional. Gold medal so why now. Well this story is really inspiring there were over 4000. Black service members in World War I. Who fought harder and longer than pretty much anybody else they were deployed for six straight months. It was in massive deployment and it was about 4500 of them. And about 14100 of them were injured or killed. Because of racism in our country at the time wait service members did not want to fight side by side with them and so. They were asked to fight side by side with a French regiment. The French thought they were so amazing they gave them. Awards for their bravery. And time is now for us to do the same that we have to recognize. The extraordinary. Sacrifices. That these manmade. During World War I. To fight to the very hadn't and to do everything they could and I think it's appropriate time to begin to recognize some of these heroes. In generations before us because it's on their shoulders that we stand today. And it's very exciting this Harlem health fighters was sponsored by a Tom swazi and a congress that's bad and that in the house. And is now and we got to I think 71 co sponsors Barry bipartisan in the Senate's. And so this is a feel good bell widely bipartisan passed both houses and now it will be signed by president Biden. When a great story and and great as use it for good news on days like today says senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York thanks very much for that thanks for being with us. Thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.