Shopper startled by snake in supermarket

More
A grocery store shopper in Australia said she was browsing the spice aisle when she came face-to-face with a huge snake.
0:30 | 08/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Shopper startled by snake in supermarket

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:30","description":"A grocery store shopper in Australia said she was browsing the spice aisle when she came face-to-face with a huge snake.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79526119","title":"Shopper startled by snake in supermarket","url":"/International/video/shopper-startled-snake-supermarket-79526119"}