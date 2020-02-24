Transcript for Silent fear is slowly gripping Daegu, South Korea

We just arrived in debut this is the sense of the outbreak in Korea the latest news is just come through with. Yet more deaths this is now the biggest outbreak outside of China I'm way in the city's central. In one of the main urban areas. Listen consequences. You can see this the old. Couple out there assess on the bench people walking their dogs. Gently over the and getting them for some nexus S is otherwise people pretty much have spam. Two weeks ago there was a few. This is an easel and everybody was concerned. And then. Is speaker precautions basically so then. We went on the case and on Monday. And then. He flew overseas for a trip and then of our separate air and and then when we wanted to come back home we're just going for five days. All flights are canceled everybody was really nervous. So we had to fly into another city and they came up here by bus once we got into Dayton. Most of the restaurants were closed. And everybody's just staying indoors in just ever visits people really cost us basically. You can see this as one of the busiest roads here in our neighborhood. If you look down the road here you can see that there's no people on the streets in almost all of these. Restaurants are closed. If you look at this coffee shop here at this rate here. Yeah Myers. And close because they have divers problem here but pickles because they can't speak. So basically most people and neither are just being indoors. And they're not going out and doing anything. What do you selling apparently back they're going to be worried about you in the U family well I'm just saying we're just fallen with the government says we're just see. Careful real washing our hands wearing masks. I'm trying to limit means lots of people you know just being safe basically common sense. Which is doable up to a point but as you saying you would down at the the malice if market today just to get regular groceries and there's a whole bunch of people land. Moments like that he would have doubts and I go in should an off soon load of people. Well I think everybody would feel a little bit nervous and like physically I just said patrolman way a full list just go in. Still he'd quickly get out legal the impression I get from talking to people here is people through governments. Is doing a good I agree with you I think that the government's differently. And I think that. I really think they we have it under control you know I think that is. You know it's serious so basically everybody's been real careful all of the government's. Recommendations in their modern things very well. And you know we have a really good infrastructure here and very did you know Internet systems I think they control things very rapidly.

