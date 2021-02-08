Transcript for Simone Biles to compete in balance beam final as Team USA racks up medals

Welcome maximum Viles now set to compete in the balance beam finals in Tokyo after sitting out all of then so far but. Spoiler alert team USA is already celebrating after American Jim is Jane Carrey took home the gold in the floor finals. Let's bring in Kenneth mountain in Tokyo for a little bit Laura on all of this. Came us and I'm miles is competing in the balance beam finals what we know about this decision and what can we expect to see from her. Ice. For the Ryanair surprising considering what we've seen out of Simone vials and seeing what's happened with some home miles as she withdrew from that team a final last week she has dropped out of wind that individual event after another from the uneven bars before exercise of the vault but then that that word came it was like a shot of adrenaline into Tokyo tweet tweet us a moment vials is back competing on the balloting. Tomorrow at this point we do not know how we haven't heard farmer so we don't know how she came to this decision we know that she said in the past. That her mind and body were not in sync because of the twisty sort air awareness of office so hopefully fast change Diane. And as we mentioned just teammate Jake Carey brought on the golden floor what are some highlights from her performance and some of the other weekend highlights. Louis with a big meal we candy and day here in Tokyo. I mean team USA they Ortega may grab him metals like they were the last several racket Black Friday die and that it was pretty Caleb dress OK do it actually. They do it closed out the swimming events isn't getting gold medals and gold medals. It was just incredible also. Else attractive field that was cool as well come when it comes at a masters you Richard. She never come back athlete who we thought with out of you Olympics she thought she about a these Olympics. And she brought home this show work that's just an incredible story there I'm it's attracting dual identities and track and field events. Over this weekend as well but that moment everyone it seems to be talking about it something that happened between from athletes from good car thief Italy they were high jumpers I they had several attempts to break the tie for the top spot when they decided to ask the judge says simply ask you you'll never know unless you ask Diane they act. Asked the judge could they share the gold medal fit judge agreed and then what we saw from there was have nothing but pure joy. And emotion it was a sort of cool oversee that moment as well contractor drove for a team USA with also has its awesome. Bringing home bronze as well Tom and then I had. Dimensions. I have to minutes in the US women soccer. Unfortunately they fell to Canada. Let me tell you exactly what happened won't do it like that on Friday for those who are watching on Friday I giving those highlights there but what happened with them was Canada scored on a penalty kick in the 74 minute candidate goes on to play for gold are US women will play for bronze. Later on this week we also have to mention NX goalie Alyssa near apparently she was injured she injured her knee so -- -- wishing her well but the IUS women's soccer team there they dig further earth in the Rio Olympics so some good news there for them but again a play for bronze. Kenneth Leno you are finally let out of quarantine and allowed a free and Tokyo south. It's time to hear about seven years wrench as shall we came now in Tokyo soon. So Kenneth Keller as a kind of travel on the Gurney may already. Did they expected it. Maybe dreamy guy and a fourteen days media bubble quarantine was over. I literally just cannot collapsed over. That we're on a balcony here we're for long seventy floor. I it will ran out of his hotel. And I went right to some of the hot spots here and Tokyo should Bolivia crossing arms harmonization of who we offs of school yard crossing barriers I got a guy and I doubted that famous popular iconic crosswalk where. On a daily basis they have about two million people who Gordon back crosswalk you see here don't like fast and furious and other movies since iconic. GO. I got insisting that also I ate you alive Diana I had a lot of ice cream style like some ice cream I like my sweet hot grill some meets to prevent the barbecue scene Romano meets here also save some more ice cream idea perhaps hockey ice cream Diane. I have has psyche as few minutes still lidge says. You know. A news yeah I it got to hit me right here. My candidate legitimately let me try to stock teeth ice cream it was hurt journalism purposes so I had to within drinking on the job yes I would leave the ice cream at USA. And I faster. You know the cafes here are wild and crazy right they've got cats dogs. They've got a cabbie for vampires. As well don't have throughout Africa letting go there they also have warned for owls because. Owls are important significance to Coles was across this world but especially here in Japan. They bring all types and a symbolic for wisdom and good fortune and luck if we get to go to our cash faith. In it was beautiful and majestic I'm Derek faith. Can -- say Diane governor FAA. Repair it. I today. I would route us. That's where you're go with us. Staff Sam serial bank that's where we are now this came. A mound came out with a buy and I will say I'm very jealous that you get the hang out the alchemy wildcat offense. I gave my youth daily. A lot more to you this boy how this show or two beyond right here later on from there could change for the viewers to tune back and I friend today does get attacked. You get it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.