‘Star Wars’, Pool, and COVID-19: World in Photos, May 4

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:38 | 05/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Star Wars’, Pool, and COVID-19: World in Photos, May 4
And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77488547","title":"‘Star Wars’, Pool, and COVID-19: World in Photos, May 4","url":"/International/video/star-wars-pool-covid-19-world-photos-77488547"}