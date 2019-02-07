Transcript for Stowaway falls from London-bound airplane

British officials are trying to identify an apparent stowaway who's body fell from the skies over England. The man's body landed in the backyard of a home with help from London Sunday it's believed he felt 3500. Feet from the landing gear. Bay of a Kenyan airlines jet shortly before it landed at Heathrow airport. A bad water and food were found in the compartment. A crazy story there. We were aware of a loud bang. And I must confess I had a bang but full lucky moronic times. In my slash. Some semi sleep at the time that this this instant happened. I do understand that the neighbors are quite shocked by what happened that I know the woman tickling neighbor who resigned stand its sole. The remains of this quality is old sequential from Jordan currently current court for an Arab for the instant happened obviously a grandstand the the editors of property concern to some baiting the time is sold chips and he shall. We do you have a little planes coming and the end quite often. We didn't expect to have forties rumored to be a stowaway situation when someone unfortunate situation but that's Katie Foreman. It's highly regrettable. And it's very percent.

