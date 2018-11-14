Transcript for Theresa May announces agreement on Brexit

The cabinet is just those long days eldest impassioned debate. On the draw for withdrawal agreement and the out line political declaration. On all future relationship with the European Union. These documents with the results of thousands of hours of halt negotiations by UK officials. Many many meetings which on the other ministers held we've I'll see you county politics. I firmly believe that the trough with the old agreement was the best that can be negotiated. On it was for the cabinet to decide whether to move on in the tolls. The choices before us were difficult particularly in relation to the Northern Ireland's backstop. For the collective decision of cabinet was of the government should agree that dropped withdrawal agreements and the outlawing political declaration. This is a decisive step which enables us to be involved but finalize the deal in the days ahead. These decisions were not taken lightly but I believe it is a decision that is certainly in the national interest. When you strip away the they steal which didn't give us on the face of the referendum. Which brings back control of our money rules and borders. Ends free movement protects jobs security. And all union. Old leave with no deal all of the whole no bricks it possible. A line those that there will be difficult days ahead. This is a decision which will come under intense scrutiny and that isn't on the Arctic should be an entirely understand. But the choice wants this deal which enables us to take back control and to build a brighter future for our country. All going back to square one with more division more consistency. The fate yet to deliver on the referendum. It's my job as prime minister to explain the decisions that the government has taken and I stand ready to do. Beginning tomorrow with a statement in polyps. Refining and by just saying this. I believe that what I to this country is to take decisions are taught in the national interest. And I firmly believe. With my head and my hall. That this is a decision which is in the best interests of our entire United Kingdom.

