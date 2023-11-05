Thousands turn out for Mexico City's Day of the Dead parade

Mexico City’s Day of the Dead parade featured costumed dancers, drummers and floats as they took a festive turn down the Paseo de la Reforma boulevard to the historic colonial main square.

November 5, 2023

