Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Traffic controller shows off unique technique
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:59","description":"The controller showed a unique way of directing vehicles on a highway in Australia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72310217","title":"Traffic controller shows off unique technique","url":"/International/video/traffic-controller-shows-off-unique-technique-72310217"}