Transcript for Trump announces US will take Syrian oil

Well if you've been following the rapidly changing US role in Syria or you might have heard the president this week. Say that American forces are in fact staying inside that country. To protect the oil and in fact yesterday the president went even further. Seeing the US will be keeping the oil. We don't want to be. Policeman in this case of two countries that haven't gotten along for centuries. But we keep in the oil remember that I've always said that keep the oil. Wanna keep the oil 45 million dollars a month you see. We've security. Let claim raises a lot of big questions where is the oil who does it belong to can we just keep it. And why are we even their protecting it I'm joined now by our State Department reporter Connor fed again. And at the Pentagon Elizabeth McLaughlin joins us losers wanna start with you let's keep this simple for folks. Start with a map where is the oil what can you tell us about how big of an area we're talking about. Yes so what you're looking out right now I get Conoco gas fields they're located in eastern sea area. Along with me Euphrates River valley that runs east towards a rock. Those fields are outside the town of this is where US forces backed up their Kurdish allies and fog act ice says all the way from the northern part of Syria. Down the middle leave Brady's where a valley east so this is a very familiar area where these oil fields are located. And as you can see over the last couple weeks there's been a lot of whiplash to say the least of the tribe administration's Syria policy now leading to the fact that we're going to keep. As many several hundred US troops near these oil fields to keep them from falling entice is his pants. And as we talk about oil production around the world people think about their cars and about having to pump gas we should remind everybody this is a very small compared effect. Area of oil production much of it a very small percentage stain largely in country Connor Finn again. Who actually owns that oil in those two spots in Syria how's it typically been sold. Well. DeVon like any resource and any country the oil their belongs to the sovereign government that is in Syria. To but depending on where you are in Syria I think it's really an open question of who has that control as he said at one point in time it was ices that controlled these oil fields and made. Millions of dollars off of them. But at this moment in time it is the Syrian Kurdish forces. That have fought alongside the US against ices and clear the terror group from this terrain that have control of them. They have a very rudimentary oil production going now and it and speaking T know the really how. Debacle the situation in complicated situation in Syria is they actually sell that oil. Back to the aside government even though that aside government is under very strict US. Sanctions. So that much they're not shipping this across the blow to the United States. States by any stretch. But is there any sign that the US is actually trying to take below right now I'm whom and what would it mean if we did. What president trump had made that pitch in the last couple of days on Sunday when he. Announced. The in the death of Pavel barber Abu Bakr a bag daddy the ice as leader. He said that ExxonMobil and some other American companies should go lean in and take this oil in the US should take some funds off of it. A senior State Department official told us yesterday however that it's really those Syrian Kurds right now corps in charge of production there. And and that money will be used to support them and their local governance. In the area. And importantly you know if a word to go back to the US and any funds or who makes the US the US would really open itself up to allegations of war crimes. Particular determined pillaging. Which is the theft of of any resource or you know other. Other resource during a wartime. An and it's. It prohibited strictly. Under both international treaties that the US has ratified including the Fourth Geneva Convention. But also under US law that the war crimes act of 1996. Strictly prohibits these kinds of things we've asked the White House or any more details of what president trump was talking about. No response from them so far and we've reached out to ExxonMobil and some other oil companies. No response there either. And so potentially exposing ourselves to war crimes if we do take bill although no evidence that that's happening and Elizabeth real quickly final thought TU. Big question a lot of people asking today is the president is sort of sending mixed messages says we're not the world's policemen. Yet why are we there protecting this well that belongs to the Syrians and that's largely kept in that country. He acting that gets back to watch how confusing the Syria policy has been over the last couple weeks at first than the US was going to pull out a thousand troops in northern Syria. First they were going to go to western Iraq and then they were gonna come home. The next couple days later we heard they couldn't stay in western Iraq so now they were going to go back into meaty Syria to conduct counter ice is missions. Now the president's talking about keeping the oil. And the Pentagon Pettit says that's OK we're gonna keep some troops there to guard these oil facilities but they have to tie it back into the ice this mission that is why he left there. In the first place is to keep prices from wrists surging in Syria and Iraq. And so that's with the lying you're going to hear it here in the building is is this is not about keeping oil it's about partying and keeping it from falling and ices his hands be able to be used. As a significant source of revenue for them but this is a really really complex situation on the ground you have the Syrians you have the Russians. And so what we heard from Defense Secretary Caspar yesterday with that he left. Has troops there they have to be able to protect themselves so look for that ability and mechanized forces there in the region going forward. Really Smart analysis Elizabeth McLaughlin at the Pentagon think he's so much higher Fagen at the State Department guys great conversation. On where the oil is and why a matter.

