Transcript for Trump says 'all options are on the table' in Venezuela: Bolton

Good afternoon one to say a few words about the situation in Venezuela. Obviously we are seeing the Venezuelan people. Strive to get a government that they control. Have a government controlled by. An authoritarian. Military regime that turn is controlled by Cubans and other forces external Venezuelan. This is obviously a very serious situation. The president has been monitoring it minute by minute throughout today. As have his advisors. We see this now is potentially dispositive moment in the efforts of the Venezuelan people. Regain their freedom which we fully support. There have been a lot of speculation. Comment in the media about what's happening in. Venezuela we think it's still. Very important for key. Figures in the regime. Who have been talking to the opposition over these last three months. To make good on their commitments to. Achieve the peaceful transfer of power. From them or Oakley to inner president Juan slide. Figures like Kidd defense minister Vladimir victory you know. Chief judge of the Venezuelan Supreme Court Miguel Moreno. Commander of the presidential guard Rafael Hernandez dollar. All agreed that the bureau had to go. They need to be Evelyn act this afternoon. Where this evening to help bring other military forces to the side of the inner president. The Cubans we believe. Played very significant role in propping the bureau up today possibly live. Help from the Russians it's the speculation certainly and Caracas. We think this demonstrates fly. We need Venezuela ruled by the people of Venezuela. And not by external forces won wide though is out on the streets of Caracas now he's telling people he's called for the people come out and they are they are increasingly on the streets I think many of you know. There were mass demonstrations planned for tomorrow. The circumstances. What's happened today in Caracas have called people out all over the country. So why doe is behaving in the same courageous way he and other. Figures in the opposition have these last three months. We know that over forty people have been killed by them at your regime in the course of these protest. This is an act of bravery by fly ago and others. Really for the freedom of the Venezuelan. I don't think it's important in the military for the -- or gene and I think it's fear. Agents feared that funny at 25000. Cuban security forces in the country. I think it's fear the consequences. If adhering to the constitutional. Mandated in her present details. But I think really now what we're seeing is that people of Venezuela this has been building for a long time. That if this effort fails. They will sink into a dictatorship from which they're very few possible alternatives we want as our principal objective. The peaceful transfer power. Say again it's the president and said outs. And Nicholas the bureau and those supporting him perfectly those who have not Venezuelan. Is all options are on the table.

