Ukrainian soldier brings out big guns for this 'Bottle Cap Challenge'

More
The soldier used an anti-aircraft gun to unscrew the cap.
0:34 | 07/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ukrainian soldier brings out big guns for this 'Bottle Cap Challenge'
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"The soldier used an anti-aircraft gun to unscrew the cap.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64485886","title":"Ukrainian soldier brings out big guns for this 'Bottle Cap Challenge'","url":"/International/video/ukrainian-soldier-brings-big-guns-bottle-cap-challenge-64485886"}