Brush fire in NYC sends heavy smoke over Manhattan skyline
The FDNY responded to a brush fire in Inwood Hill Park, Manhattan, that began around 3 p.m. The fire spread rapidly, sending smoke over Manhattan toward the George Washington Bridge.
November 13, 2024
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Republicans projected to retain control of the US House of RepresentativesNov 13, 2024
Trump picks Rep. Matt Gaetz to be attorney generalNov 13, 2024
Sen. Thune ‘excited to get to work’ as Senate majority leaderNov 13, 2024
President Biden welcomes President-elect Trump back to White HouseNov 13, 2024
Families reflect on 2 years since murder of Idaho college studentsNov 13, 2024
Inflation accelerated in October, offering 1st look at prices since electionNov 13, 2024
Law requiring the Ten Commandments in classrooms blocked by Louisiana judgeNov 13, 2024
Musk, Ramaswamy to help ‘way too bloated’ government: GOP strategistNov 13, 2024
Examining Trump’s mass deportation planNov 13, 2024
Trump gets warm welcome from House Republicans in 1st stop back in WashingtonNov 13, 2024
Pete Hegseth tapped by Trump to serve as Secretary of DefenseNov 13, 2024
New details revealed for the Notre Dame’s grand reopeningNov 13, 2024
Palestinian militants release video of Russian-Israeli hostageNov 13, 2024
John Krasinski is People Magazine’s 2024 Sexiest Man AliveNov 13, 2024
Biden sending aid to help Ukraine keep fighting next year: BlinkenNov 13, 2024
Special counsel Jack Smith plans to resign before Trump takes office: ReportNov 13, 2024
NY governor issues statewide burn ban as wildfire ragesNov 13, 2024
Concerns over recent rise of antisemitic attacksNov 13, 2024
Judge blocks law requiring Ten Commandments in Louisiana classroomsNov 13, 2024
Suspect in Laken Riley murder case waives right to jury trialNov 13, 2024
Spirit Airlines prepares for bankruptcy protectionNov 13, 2024
Investigation after explosion at Kentucky manufacturing plant kills 2Nov 13, 2024
23AndMe to lay off 40% of staffNov 13, 2024
Notre Dame to reopen 5 years after devastating fireNov 13, 2024
Latest monthly inflation report releasedNov 13, 2024
Retailers hop on early Black Friday dealsNov 13, 2024
Denzel Washington to retire from actingNov 13, 2024
Colorado ‘Miracle Man’ leaves cash for people to findNov 13, 2024
Karen Silkwood's sudden 1974 death captivates a new generationNov 13, 2024
Donald Trump announcing who he wants to serve in his CabinetNov 12, 2024
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022