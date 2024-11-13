Brush fire in NYC sends heavy smoke over Manhattan skyline

The FDNY responded to a brush fire in Inwood Hill Park, Manhattan, that began around 3 p.m. The fire spread rapidly, sending smoke over Manhattan toward the George Washington Bridge.

November 13, 2024

