UNICEF: Gaza most dangerous place in the world for children

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with UNICEF spokesperson Joe English about the growing dangers children are facing in Gaza and the challenges of getting them the resources they need.

December 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live