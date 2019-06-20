Transcript for No 'uptick' in DR deaths of Americans: State Dept.

More Americans are saying that they fell seriously ill while visiting the Dominican Republic the latest claim involves a bride from Virginia. Who says she fell unconscious during her honeymoon at a resort and put a comma. I was told she had a blood infection. She's waiting for test results to determine the cause meanwhile another woman claims her flight home from the resort was filled with people who'd become sick. At least eight Americans have died in the Dominican Republic this year. But the State Department denies that there's been any increase in the number of American deaths.

