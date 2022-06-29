How US intelligence led the strike that killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

Former CIA operative Darrell Blocker and counterterrorism expert Chris Costa break down the U.S. drone strike that killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live