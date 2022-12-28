Vatican: Pope Benedict XVI is 'very ill'

Plus, China will do away with its COVID-19 quarantine policy starting in January, and relations between Kosovo and Serbia have become extremely strained in recent weeks.

December 28, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live