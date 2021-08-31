Transcript for Whats next for the millions of Afghanistan refugees displaced by the Taliban takeover

So what's next for the thousands of refugees who left Afghanistan and what does the US pulling out of the country mean for the rest of the world. United Nations high commissioner for refugees spokesperson bad Barbara Los joins me now. From one is that right thanks so much for being here how has the Taliban's takeover affected the global refugee crisis. Oh anybody in my indeed and he has seen enough on songs in the beginning of these this year and yet seen as the fighting intensified police Lauren Moore. I'm being deceased in this country the number four this year is more than half comedian and 550000. Dollar on who is least within their countries that allow Texans obviously smitten be ongoing conflict is street social life millions. Yes didn't he only asks. I tools and looting arms of aiding and love those own guru who need it and if Al. Also wrestled and at and T and I didn't mean the end column student he leaves inside. I saw. And hostile and nearly eighteen comedians. Need a human need is here this is serious human being short this new Shays all three and changed at all our. But also our liaison to Indians from the UN refugee agency Julie Shia or all of the war and end of the international community he is. This is not a time to turn away from on the song. Yes sir John general ending this fourteen year saw. It only requires more attention for problems who aren't getting ready. I'm slow to. Oh only. Tuition I know many people who are wondering what's the company. Now where are the most Afghan refugees now and where we'll landa. I lead a full assault displacement has seen being the inside. August on. Armed forces. Amin and yes feuding that lasts shorter days and yes. Hong steps they're behind in many had to flee and seek a huge demand in countries and beyond. Common or just a number of refugees. In case on. Ian on. On his two points short and medium and on. Refugees. Madden you know. This is inside and did the country and and swear read on too many days leading bungalow or less not endorse along those who are left behind didn't. Get enough birdies in millions. N. I know you're talking about millions but they are kind of placed all over as you say now one group of Afghan refugees they've been trapped for weeks now. Between Poland and Belarus because neither country wants to let them in so how do you resolve conflicts like this. And what's your message to leaders who are skeptical of refugees. We have to have an understanding incomes of one. Homes have been to Delaware and understand your income and Europe's entree and I can't or two decades it is immune twist in this already. You'll stumble orders order and yeah oh yeah kind of us can get out into the order really shares and Clinton 1000000 I am. And use IG. Arnold ME CC HTB all the good country is our energy our T have seen Indonesian and that should. All right you own region. He's driven to it. On the lines and machine and we'll see if you didn't get in the region. And of course are so many more are still stuck in Afghanistan unable to leave so. What are the UN's goals in Afghanistan now and how are you engaging with the Taliban. All right TE is a draw light unit team has to be a little who need to get our. Almost right TDs and make sure people should use if your lives and liberties our own sink your. Also there are the ringgit 29 median a close eye on his song to David he and younger women and children. In need more attention aiming to end its assault. On terror ensued and safety and security but also grew. To initiate in the system is British is quiet short end and they don't let. Yeah if ending. Well it does not seem to be any other regular channels are allowed to leave countries and even intones Oakland those. He's Alexis international. Nurses if you beyond and is on. Us lower visuals. Are also not be. To the countries in the region. And beyond to vote too little too little draw I can't say yeah the usually draw Iran's immediate. The United Nations high commissioner of refugees spokesperson about Orvella shoes so appreciate your time today good luck to you sir.

