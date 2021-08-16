Transcript for How women are affected by Taliban take over in Afghanistan

Joining us now is Gail cynic LaMont an altered journalists and senior fellow with the council on foreign relations she has written extensively on women's issues in Afghanistan most recently in her book the daughters of cool Bonnie. Gayle we're already hearing reports of the Taliban of using women and girls as they seize control of the country despite Taliban promises of allowing girls to receive an education go to school. What's the reality here and what does a future hall. Afghanistan is always a dueling vision of the future you had told eyewitness world view and they knew that girls who were really battling against nearly every obstacle with extreme courage. A young woman who got a highest college admissions or who had. Narrowly missed being targeted at bombing upper SE chief prep center. A young women who became the first got to be at Skinner and it became amid waxy other women's lives. Iraq university in the west 51%. Tina. As Italy this year right all of this. With the other vision of the future right connected air monitor and it was always. An uneven playing field right those young women. Had there are few people paying attention Netgear few people here in their voices that they were fighting for their future every single day and they continued to. And now I think it's about how do we create space to first make sure we help get cute different places and to see replace it. Young women Jew had been very much a part. Of the NATO and US effort. This past ever decades. Young women who fought for peace young women who fought for women's participation all across the country. I remember being at the Kabul conference in 2010 each and watching women really thought to have her voice to have a say in their own home. Future. And now I've been talking to me you know young people who are moving homes. Because their friends are telling him that the told on taste girls moving homes at night. Because they're friends are saying that it's not safe to be here. The whimpering Martha Raddatz backing remarkably B of a question for Gail. Get why I know the majority of the population I think 62%. Are under the age of 25 in Afghanistan. They don't really have a memory of the Taliban rule. Will that make a difference to these younger women that will they rebel I met a young woman who had just been blown up in her school she was determined no matter what. To go back to school. Fear reigns to streaks right now I talked to a young woman last night he said dad the issue was sending me videos he was talking to me about what the future holds and she's that you know can ask your question message and yes of course sit. Why don't more people care. And you know we're in this situation where there are a lot of people who fought for their future with great courage and they will now be faced with the challenge up GC got against and AK forty sevens is a different world views. Martha standby force if he will jail think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.