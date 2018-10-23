World's longest sea bridge to open after 9 years of construction

The total cost of the project is $20 billion, according to The Guardian newspaper.
0:44 | 10/23/18

A bridge started as an engineering marvel is now open for business China's president did the honors today opening the 34 mile bridge that connects Hong Kong to the mainland. The six lane span is the world's largest sea crossing bridge and includes an underwater tunnel. The project cost twenty billion dollars in took nine years. To complete.

