Transcript for World's longest sea bridge to open after 9 years of construction

A bridge started as an engineering marvel is now open for business China's president did the honors today opening the 34 mile bridge that connects Hong Kong to the mainland. The six lane span is the world's largest sea crossing bridge and includes an underwater tunnel. The project cost twenty billion dollars in took nine years. To complete. There's a new social who the leader in social media lindh's among teenagers mr. Gramm has replaced snaps at those the most use social media platform among teens. According to news survey which also shows in two grams parent company FaceBook losing more market share. Among young people but gaining among and a seventy plus crowd attic our grandparents are loving the Fowler thirty starring everything.

