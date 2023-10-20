Bobby Berk on the connection between mental health and interior design

ABC News’ Will Ganss sat down with Emmy-winning television host and interior designer Bobby Berk to discuss his new book "Right at Home: How Good Design is Good for the Mind: An Interior Design Book."

October 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live