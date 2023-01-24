Dozens of dachshunds walk in annual Wienerpalooz parade

Key West, Florida, welcomed dozens of dachshunds and other dogs of all shapes and sizes for its annual Wienerpalooza parade to raise money for animals in need.

January 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live