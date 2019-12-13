-
Now Playing: Kangaroos ‘having a play’ at wildlife shelter
-
Now Playing: Dogs from North Shore Animal League cheer on Pet of the Year nominees
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ awards a lucky critter the Pet of the Year award
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Pet of the Year Awards: Odd Couple
-
Now Playing: Man completes Rubik’s Cube blindfolded
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Pet of the Year Awards: Underdog
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Pet of the Year Awards: Most ‘Tail-ented’
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Pet of the Year Awards: Meet the ‘InstaGr-animal’
-
Now Playing: Fishermen rescue eagle locked in struggle with octopus
-
Now Playing: Teacher memorizes 75 handshakes with his 5th graders
-
Now Playing: Boss surprises employees with $10 million bonus at holiday party
-
Now Playing: YouTube star Emma Chamberlain speaks openly about stress of social media
-
Now Playing: Emma Chamberlain on why she thinks she’s resonating with millions of fans on YouTube
-
Now Playing: Sunny Anderson's holiday home run potluck dish
-
Now Playing: How to look and feel your best during holiday travel
-
Now Playing: Deals and Steals on last-minute gift ideas
-
Now Playing: Home security cameras facing scrutiny
-
Now Playing: Holiday gifting hacks with the Crafty Lumberjacks
-
Now Playing: Keke and Michael go head-to-head in the ALDI holiday price challenge
-
Now Playing: Is 'wegifting' smart or selfish?